State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NVR worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,447.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6,989.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,386.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,497.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total transaction of $3,696,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $789,916,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $68,872,212. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.