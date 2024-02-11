State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

