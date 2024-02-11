State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.16.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

