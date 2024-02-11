State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.37 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $522.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.56. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

