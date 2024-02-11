State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,958,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

DASH stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.79.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.