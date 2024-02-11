State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.96 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.