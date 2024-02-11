State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.03 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.77% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,174,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,498 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

