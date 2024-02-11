State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.74 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of HP worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

