State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Splunk worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $154.54 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $154.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 367.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

