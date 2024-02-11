State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.27 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TROW stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

