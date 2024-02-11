State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

