State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 996,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

