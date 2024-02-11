State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $107.92 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

