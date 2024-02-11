State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.60. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $227.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

