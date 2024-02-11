State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

