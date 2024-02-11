State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 2.92% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

