State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 35,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.28% of Apartment Income REIT worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,319,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,323,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 618,134 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

