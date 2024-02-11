State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

