State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,304 shares of company stock worth $101,237,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $137.93.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.