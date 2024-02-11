State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,771,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $752.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $613.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,873 shares of company stock worth $104,774,157. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.