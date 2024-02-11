State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $133.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

