State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,175 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MOH opened at $388.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $391.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.