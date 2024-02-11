State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,940 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

