State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,042 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $259.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.87 and its 200 day moving average is $230.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.45.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

