State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,326 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $296.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

