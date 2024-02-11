State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,127 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

