State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,136 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

