State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,180 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $110.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

