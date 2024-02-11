State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,769 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $99,690,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after buying an additional 700,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

