State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,959 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

