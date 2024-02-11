State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

