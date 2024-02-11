State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,092 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

