State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,272 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

