State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,283 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

