State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,952 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.