State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,958 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

