State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,983 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.