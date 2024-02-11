State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $272.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.