State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after buying an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

