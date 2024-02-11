State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CF opened at $78.08 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

