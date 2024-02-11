State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of State Street worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

