State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $434.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

