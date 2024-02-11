Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

STLD stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

