Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

SRCL opened at $48.73 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

