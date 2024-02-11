STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STE opened at $224.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.28. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

