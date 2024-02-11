StockNews.com Downgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Hold

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

MLM opened at $527.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $527.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

