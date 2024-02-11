StockNews.com Upgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Hold

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

DBVT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

