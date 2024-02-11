StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.11

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2287611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

