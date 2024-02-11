Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 2.8 %

SNCY stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.60. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.