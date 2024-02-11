Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $465.88.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

SMCI opened at $740.29 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $745.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,362 shares of company stock worth $18,558,352 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

